InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Major Shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp Acquires 5,996 Shares

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 5,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $43,291.12. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . alerts:

On Monday, February 3rd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,928 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $13,611.68.

On Friday, January 31st, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,700 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $12,087.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,400 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $9,968.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 4,000 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 2,048 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.08 per share, for a total transaction of $14,499.84.

On Friday, January 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 921 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $6,483.84.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 4,121 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,011.84.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,808 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $12,746.40.

On Monday, January 13th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $13,471.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 600 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,254.00.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.32. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $8.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 48.63%. Analysts predict that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICMB. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter worth $139,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.