ION (ION) Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last seven days, ION has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. ION has a total market capitalization of $553,780.00 and $1,327.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0439 or 0.00000450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008797 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011525 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000103 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000485 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,513,293 coins and its circulating supply is 12,613,293 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official message board is ion.community

ION Coin Trading

ION can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

