iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,255,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,886,000 after purchasing an additional 103,776 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,975,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 955,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 774,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,632,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 694,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,226,000 after purchasing an additional 30,067 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.28. 396,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,419. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.78 and a 200 day moving average of $197.28. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $180.29 and a 1-year high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

