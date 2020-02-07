iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by River & Mercantile LLC

River & Mercantile LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,190 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 5.6% of River & Mercantile LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. River & Mercantile LLC owned 0.24% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $10,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.75. The company had a trading volume of 207,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,273. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average of $52.28. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $49.59 and a 12 month high of $53.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.1276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

