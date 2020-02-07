iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB) Trading Down 0%

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB) shares were down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.53 and last traded at $25.57, approximately 3,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 80,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.