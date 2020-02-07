iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB) Trading Down 0%

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB) shares were down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.53 and last traded at $25.57, approximately 3,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 80,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit