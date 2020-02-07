iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $14,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $613,000.

IWV stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.71. 2,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,232. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.48 and a fifty-two week high of $195.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.81.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

