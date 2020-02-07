iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,124,000 after acquiring an additional 484,968 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,680,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,832,000 after purchasing an additional 643,448 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,668,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,253,000 after purchasing an additional 154,012 shares during the period. BB&T Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,201,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,863,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,072,000 after purchasing an additional 90,249 shares during the period.

IWR traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.49. 1,260,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,286. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $51.54 and a 1-year high of $61.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

