iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793,883 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of US Bancorp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. US Bancorp DE owned 2.65% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $572,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

IWR traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,286. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.54 and a 12-month high of $61.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

