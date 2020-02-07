iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $130.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.43 and a fifty-two week high of $131.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

