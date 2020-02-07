iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Family Firm Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $945,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 61,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 54,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 191,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,270,000 after acquiring an additional 49,370 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.34. The stock had a trading volume of 53,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,847. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.59. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.43 and a fifty-two week high of $119.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1267 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

