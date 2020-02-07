J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Now Covered by Analysts at CL King

CL King initiated coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on JJSF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Consumer Edge cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.50.

JJSF stock opened at $168.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.03. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $149.24 and a 52 week high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $311.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total value of $260,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $365,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

