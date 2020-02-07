Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $402,000 in Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of Chuy’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 17.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 688,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,059,000 after acquiring an additional 101,116 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the third quarter worth $6,950,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 74.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 35,504 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Chuy’s by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period.

Get Chuy's alerts:

CHUY stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $417.53 million, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $25.36. Chuy’s Holdings Inc has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $29.45.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.88 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CHUY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. CL King started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.