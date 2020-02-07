Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $420,000 in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,033 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STMP. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 74.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the third quarter worth about $215,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the third quarter worth about $298,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $86,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $81.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.51. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $207.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.37. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $136.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STMP shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

