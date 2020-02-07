Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 918 Shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,415,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Globant by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 1,306.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,020,000 after purchasing an additional 165,646 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Globant by 7.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 87.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 143,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,178,000 after purchasing an additional 67,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $125.00 on Friday. Globant SA has a 1 year low of $65.73 and a 1 year high of $131.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Globant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $171.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globant SA will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Globant from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.78.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

