JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. 86 Research raised shares of JD.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised shares of JD.Com from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. JD.Com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.04.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,496,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,237,418. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. JD.Com has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.08 and a beta of 1.43.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 billion. Analysts anticipate that JD.Com will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,911,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 325.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,867,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,300,000 after buying an additional 3,722,495 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,764,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,447 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 3,358.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,255,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.