Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Macy’s Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:M)

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Macy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Shares of M traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,096,842. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,562,000 after purchasing an additional 228,318 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,212,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 600,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

