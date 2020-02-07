Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JELD. Zacks Investment Research raised Jeld-Wen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Jeld-Wen from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Jeld-Wen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jeld-Wen in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Jeld-Wen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.08.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

JELD traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 596,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,957. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. Jeld-Wen has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,822,000 after acquiring an additional 62,844 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the second quarter worth $12,152,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 750.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 194,521 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Read More: Cash Flow

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.