Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JELD. Zacks Investment Research raised Jeld-Wen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Jeld-Wen from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Jeld-Wen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jeld-Wen in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Jeld-Wen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.08.
JELD traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 596,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,957. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. Jeld-Wen has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $27.00.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,822,000 after acquiring an additional 62,844 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the second quarter worth $12,152,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 750.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 194,521 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Jeld-Wen
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.
