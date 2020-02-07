Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Jerash Holdings (US) has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jerash Holdings (US) to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Jerash Holdings (US) stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.93. 238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.87 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

