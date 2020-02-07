Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.
Jerash Holdings (US) has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jerash Holdings (US) to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.
Jerash Holdings (US) stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.93. 238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.87 and a quick ratio of 6.77.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Monday, November 4th.
Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.
Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.