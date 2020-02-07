JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

JCO stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $10.18.

About JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund

JETS Contrarian Opportunities Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks performance results that correspond generally to the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of securities. The Fund employs an investment approach designed to track the performance of the Dow Jones U.S.

