JMP Securities Boosts Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Price Target to $44.00

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AIMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.59 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.58.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AIMT stock opened at $29.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.25. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,706,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,167,000 after acquiring an additional 164,038 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,084,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,579,000 after acquiring an additional 309,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,202,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,702,000 after acquiring an additional 484,906 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,154,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,897,000 after acquiring an additional 663,620 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,667,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after acquiring an additional 427,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.