JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Price Target to GBX 811

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 774 ($10.18) to GBX 811 ($10.67) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 646 ($8.50) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 775 ($10.19) price objective (up from GBX 725 ($9.54)) on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Electrocomponents currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 712.44 ($9.37).

Shares of ECM traded down GBX 11.20 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 706.20 ($9.29). The company had a trading volume of 713,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,000. Electrocomponents has a fifty-two week low of GBX 532.40 ($7.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 729.80 ($9.60). The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 685.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 641.95.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

