Just Eat (LON:JE) Given a GBX 901 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 901 ($11.85) target price on Just Eat (LON:JE) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a GBX 980 ($12.89) price target on shares of Just Eat and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.84) price target on shares of Just Eat in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Just Eat from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 935 ($12.30) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.84) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 793.47 ($10.44).

Shares of LON JE opened at GBX 861 ($11.33) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 858.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 754.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 148.45. Just Eat has a 52-week low of GBX 574.40 ($7.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,150 ($107.21).

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

