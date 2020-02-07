Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Kemper has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kemper has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kemper to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

KMPR traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.72. 2,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average is $76.24. Kemper has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $91.97.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

