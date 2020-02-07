KickToken Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $177,822.00 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. KickToken has a market cap of $143.51 million and $177,822.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Exmo, Dcoin, YoBit and Mercatox. During the last week, KickToken has traded 88.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00039904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $575.46 or 0.05875921 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024247 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00129394 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00038629 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010288 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KICK is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 704,584,700,038 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,454,556,609 tokens. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, ProBit Exchange, Dcoin, Bilaxy, KuCoin, TOKOK, Exmo, HitBTC, BitMart, Gate.io, ABCC, OOOBTC, Livecoin, Mercatox, Coinsbit, CoinBene, YoBit and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

