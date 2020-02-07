Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,882 Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 317.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.15.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $1,693,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $173.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.80. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52-week low of $124.01 and a 52-week high of $178.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.25.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.