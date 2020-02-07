Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 19 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price objective (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,127.63.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,960.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,640.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,009.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,964.70.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $37.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.44 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

