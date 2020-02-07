Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,720 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 66.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,071,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,378,000 after purchasing an additional 823,448 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $38,763,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,263,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 472.1% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 512,634 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,580,000 after purchasing an additional 650,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 52.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,825,947 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,116,000 after purchasing an additional 625,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $63.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.57.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

