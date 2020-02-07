Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,646,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Voya Financial by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 318,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,339,000 after acquiring an additional 236,370 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,129,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,242,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,928,000.

Shares of VOYA opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.14. Voya Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $63.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.04). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Article: Support Level

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit