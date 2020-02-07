Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,646,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Voya Financial by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 318,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,339,000 after acquiring an additional 236,370 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,129,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,242,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,928,000.

Shares of VOYA opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.14. Voya Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $63.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.04). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

