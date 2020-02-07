Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KL. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.50.

NYSE KL traded down $1.87 on Tuesday, hitting $35.44. 2,647,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,656. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average of $44.74. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of -0.20.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $381.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

