Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Sunday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.50.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.44. 2,647,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of -0.20. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.68.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $381.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.14 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 39.86%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 58.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 801,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,971,000 after buying an additional 294,536 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $11,738,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,200,000. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $10,254,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $5,534,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

