KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra increased their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities lowered KKR & Co Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded KKR & Co Inc from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.36.

NYSE KKR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.32. 2,729,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,745. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.70. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $33.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 47.50%. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

