Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires New Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 197.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 70.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 99.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.36 and a 200-day moving average of $108.13. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.59 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

