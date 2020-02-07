Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Stock Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Dover by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $718,079.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $579,806.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 357,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,887,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,114 shares of company stock worth $1,234,186. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on shares of Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.38.

DOV stock opened at $118.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $86.13 and a 12 month high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

