Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,567 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Oracle were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 46.7% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 6.3% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 57,620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 306,090 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.93 and its 200 day moving average is $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $175.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. Oracle’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,643 shares of company stock worth $15,306,458. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

