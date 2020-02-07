Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 40,715 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,715 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FND. State Street Corp grew its position in Floor & Decor by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,735,000 after acquiring an additional 422,469 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,000,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,170,000 after acquiring an additional 359,107 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,574,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,550,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,353,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on Floor & Decor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $659,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,623.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,671,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,151,980 shares of company stock valued at $313,561,623. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FND opened at $50.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average of $47.00. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

