Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 870 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 112.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,744,000 after buying an additional 45,313 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 219.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 145,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,185,000 after buying an additional 100,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,542,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSCO opened at $96.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.52.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.