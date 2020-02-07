LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Cuts Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 772.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZBH. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Leerink Swann upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.68.

In related news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,428. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $111.17 and a 52 week high of $159.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

