LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Raises Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other news, Director Bob Shearer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $921,409 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.88. 2,454,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,714,772. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.