LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Raises Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 615.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 24,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 24,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,609. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average of $52.09. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.13. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.18 and a 1 year high of $55.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $551,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,445 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLIR. Zacks Investment Research cut FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price objective on FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

