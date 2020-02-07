Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt Sells 33,718 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 33,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $676,045.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 4,086 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $77,715.72.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 8,484 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $162,298.92.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 5,959 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $113,638.13.

On Monday, December 30th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 7,138 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $136,621.32.

On Friday, December 27th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 5,649 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $109,534.11.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 7,526 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $135,543.26.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 673 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $11,441.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 3,853 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $65,501.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 30,067 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $512,642.35.

On Friday, November 22nd, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 11,928 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $202,776.00.

NYSE LEVI traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $19.71. 8,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 6.86%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 10.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

