Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) SVP Gavin Brockett Sells 3,926 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) SVP Gavin Brockett sold 3,926 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $77,538.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,848.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of LEVI opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion and a PE ratio of 20.40. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 15,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 78.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

