Lisk Hits Market Capitalization of $179.83 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00015069 BTC on major exchanges including BitBay, CoinEgg, Poloniex and Coinbe. In the last week, Lisk has traded 41.5% higher against the dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $179.83 million and approximately $7.98 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00026017 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011132 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00024952 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007864 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006201 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 137,985,766 coins and its circulating supply is 121,864,383 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coindeal, HitBTC, Gate.io, Upbit, YoBit, Binance, Livecoin, BitBay, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, ChaoEX, COSS, Exrates, Coinroom, Huobi, Bit-Z, Coinbe, Bitbns and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

