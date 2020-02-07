LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of LivaNova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of LIVN traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.22. 469,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,335. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.94. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $64.80 and a 12-month high of $102.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $83,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $467,390. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LivaNova by 720.1% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 469,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,000 after purchasing an additional 412,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,683,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in LivaNova by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LivaNova by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 248,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in LivaNova by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 215,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

