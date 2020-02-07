Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $669,218.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,888.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 26,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $1,154,432.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,596,153.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,349 shares of company stock valued at $5,659,001 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 237.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,128,000 after buying an additional 1,042,036 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Logitech International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,299,000 after buying an additional 329,130 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,589,000 after buying an additional 149,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Logitech International by 1,259.8% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 150,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 139,826 shares in the last quarter. 34.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $45.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,457. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.72. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

