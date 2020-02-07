London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Lifted to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LKREF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
LKREF traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.87. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $12.83.
About London Stock Exchange Group
Read More: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.