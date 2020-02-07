Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pinterest from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.13.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 13.75, a current ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $1,183,677.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,531.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $1,319,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,720 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 376.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 22.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

