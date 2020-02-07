Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Lovesac from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Lovesac in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:LOVE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.77. 177,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,615. The company has a market capitalization of $163.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.29. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $46.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average of $16.38.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.29 million. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lovesac will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 14,460 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $208,079.40. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 20,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $254,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,170.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 43,776 shares of company stock worth $600,104. Company insiders own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

