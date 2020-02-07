LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,146 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in FMC by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in FMC by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,214,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in FMC by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,699,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,045,000 after buying an additional 32,177 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FMC opened at $107.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.81 and its 200 day moving average is $91.74. FMC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $70.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 10.36%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMC. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on FMC from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.47.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $30,828,526.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

