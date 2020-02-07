LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,619 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,106,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,612,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 97.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,184,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,137,000 after acquiring an additional 583,833 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,029,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,482,000 after acquiring an additional 376,343 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 758.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 705,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after acquiring an additional 623,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 692,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,325,000 after acquiring an additional 11,626 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $66.12.

Several research firms have issued reports on TAP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, MKM Partners set a $63.00 target price on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

