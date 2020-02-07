LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 802 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in RPM International during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in RPM International during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RPM International during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in RPM International during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $4,307,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,743,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPM opened at $75.22 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $77.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average of $70.98.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.14%.

RPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on RPM International in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.83.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

